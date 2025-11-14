Deforestation-Free Biomass For Shared Prosperity: How BJA Group Creates 1,500 Jobs In Gorontalo

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- PT Biomasa Jaya Abadi (BJA) Group continues to demonstrate its commitment to developing a biomass industry built on sustainable and deforestation -free practices. Beyond ensuring a greener future, the company has also made a significant contribution to regional economic growth and improved community welfare in Pohuwato Regency, Gorontalo.

Amid growing public attention on deforestation issues in Gorontalo, the three companies under BJA Group - PT Biomasa Jaya Abadi, PT Banyan Tumbuh Lestari (BTL), and PT Inti Global Laksana (IGL) - continue to play a key role in supporting local livelihoods. While some NGOs have called on Japanese firms to reconsider wood pellet imports from Indonesia, thousands of families rely on BJA Group's legally certified and sustainably managed forest operations.

Head of the Pohuwato Manpower and Transmigration Office, Nizma Sanad, reported that according to BPJS Health and Employment data as of September 2025, PT BJA employs 606 workers, while PT BTL and PT IGL employ a total of 756 workers. Additionally, 139 dockworkers are employed under PT Berkah Indah Gorontalo (BIG).

In total, BJA Group employs 1,501 workers, of which 1,083 people (over 72%) are local residents of Pohuwato Regency. Around 12.5 percent come from other districts in Gorontalo, while only 15.5 percent are from outside the province.

“With this composition, PT BJA Group has complied with regional regulations requiring companies operating in Pohuwato to employ at least 70 percent local workers. We thank PT Inti Global Laksana, PT Banyan Tumbuh Lestari, and PT Biomasa Jaya Abadi for their continued cooperation,” said Nizma, on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Since beginning operations in Pohuwato, BJA Group has consistently prioritized local employment. In 2021, the three companies employed around 200 workers; five years later, the number has increased by almost 700 percent while maintaining a focus on local recruitment.

Based on the data, approximately 1,500 BJA Group employees support around 1,500 dependents - meaning that nearly 3,000 people rely on the company for their livelihoods, excluding extended family members such as parents and siblings.

“Many families now depend on BJA. School expenses and daily living costs for thousands of residents are supported by the company's investment in Pohuwato. This is a situation we must preserve together,” Nizma emphasized.

BJA Group's investment in Pohuwato is long-term and expected to expand further along with the company's operations. The number of employees is projected to increase in line with production growth. Since its establishment, BJA Group has provided equal career opportunities for all employees based on their competencies and operational needs.

Currently, local talents occupy various key positions within BJA Group, including Supervisors, Clerks, Foremen, Section Heads, and Assistant Managers. Not all local workers serve in field roles.

BJA Group's investment has not only created jobs but also boosted economic circulation in Pohuwato. In September 2025 alone, the company disbursed approximately Rp6.8 billion in salaries, along with substantial expenditures for operations and logistics.

For this reason, the presence of PT BJA Group - fully supported by the local government and community - has become a cornerstone for improving public welfare and ensuring a better future for Pohuwato's younger generation.

“The Pohuwato Regional Government will continue to supervise and maintain positive cooperation with every investor operating in this region. We are grateful that BJA Group has always complied with all regulations set by the local government,” Nizma concluded.(*)