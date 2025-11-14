Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Terror Can't Go Unpunished': Shashi Tharoor Seeks Stern Action Delhi Blast


Reacting to the Delhi blast, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said terror must face strict punishment. He backed the government's stand on hunting down the perpetrators and stressed the need for strong security in the coming weeks. Tharoor added that terrorists have no impunity, recalling Jaish-e-Mohammed's targeting during Operation Sindoor.

