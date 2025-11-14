Ravi Shankar Prasad Lauds Bihar's 'Vote Of Hope', Slams 'Jungle Raj'

Prasad Hails 'Vote of Hope', Slams 'Jungle Raj'

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad praised the people of Bihar for transcending caste and community divides in the electoral process, highlighting it as a vote of hope and trust. He acknowledged the development efforts of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while contrasting them with the past governance under Lalu Prasad, referring to it as "jungle raj." "Congratulations to the people of Bihar. The way they have risen above the boundaries of caste and community to cast their votes is a vote of hope and trust. The public has seen the work done by Nitish Kumar. They also remember and have seen Lalu Prasad's jungle raj. I am proud that our Bihar has stood up to walk on the path of development," he said.

NDA Surges Past 200 Seats

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surged past the 200-seat mark in the latest trends of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, and the Janata Dal (United) highlighted the role of women voters in the mandate on Friday. Nitish Kumar is projected to secure a fifth term as Chief Minister of Bihar, according to the Election Commission, which has shown a decisive lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in more than 200 seats as the vote count progresses. It seems that a combination of managing the alliance for vote consolidation and mobilising the women's voter base behind their trusted leader contributed to a victory for the NDA alliance.

Women Voters Emerge as Decisive Factor

Women voters outpaced men in the two-phase assembly elections held on November 6 and November 11. The state recorded a historic turnout of 67.13%, the highest since 1951, with 71.6% women voting compared to 62.8% of men. This is despite the fact that men outnumbered men in the updated electoral rolls by nearly 4.3 lakh. This nearly 9-point difference could point to the voter block rallying behind Nitish Kumar, getting behind the multiple women's welfare measures implemented under the Nitish Kumar-led government.

