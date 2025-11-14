403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Official Condemns New Russian Attack On Kyiv
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- European Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality Hadja Lahbib condemned on Friday the missile and drone attack carried out by Russian forces on Thursday night against the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, describing it as "another night of terror".
Lahbib said in a post on X that "Russia launched a brutal missile and drone assault on the city targeting homes, hospital and energy infrastructure," noting that the attack left at least four people dead and dozens injured.
She added, "This is a war on civilians. It must end. Russia must be held accountable."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier in the day in a post on X that four people had been killed and dozens wounded in a Russian strike "involving about 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles," adding that the attacks were "deliberately calculated to cause maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure."
He explained that dozens of apartment buildings in Kyiv were heavily damaged and that the Azerbaijani Embassy was struck by debris from an Iskander missile. (end)
arn
Lahbib said in a post on X that "Russia launched a brutal missile and drone assault on the city targeting homes, hospital and energy infrastructure," noting that the attack left at least four people dead and dozens injured.
She added, "This is a war on civilians. It must end. Russia must be held accountable."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier in the day in a post on X that four people had been killed and dozens wounded in a Russian strike "involving about 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles," adding that the attacks were "deliberately calculated to cause maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure."
He explained that dozens of apartment buildings in Kyiv were heavily damaged and that the Azerbaijani Embassy was struck by debris from an Iskander missile. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment