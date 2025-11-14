WIJEOCHK LTD Announces Significant Expansion Progress In Iran As Magnet Media Gains Strong Market Traction

WIJEOCHK LTD, an international media and digital advertising technology company, today announced substantial progress in its expansion efforts within the Iranian market. This development marks a pivotal step forward for the Magnet Media platform in the Middle East, reflecting growing user demand in Iran for an efficient, reliable, and sustainable revenue-generating digital ecosystem.

According to internal performance data from WIJEOCHK LTD, Magnet Media has experienced strong user growth since its launch in Iran, exceeding initial expectations in registrations, recording higher daily active usage, and steadily improving task completion rates. The platform has emerged as a closely followed new interactive advertising solution within the region.

Strong Market Response and Steady User Growth

WIJEOCHK LTD reports that Iranian users have shown a strong acceptance of the lightweight task model of“earning income through likes and interactions,” attracting creators, students, and freelancers to join Magnet Media from the outset. The platform's performance in the Iranian market includes:

- Registered user growth rate exceeding 320% of the target

- Daily task completion volume maintained rapid growth for several consecutive weeks

- High retention rate and high conversion rate created stable value for advertisers

This achievement proves that Magnet Media has successfully integrated into the local digital ecosystem and gained the trust and recognition of a large number of users.

Strategic Development in the Middle East With Iran as a Key Market

WIJEOCHK LTD stated that Iran, as a populous country in the Middle East with a significant base of young internet users, represents an important strategic market. The company views the platform's early progress in Iran as a key foundation for further development in the region.

Company executives noted,“The progress in the Iranian market not only reflects Magnet Media's product capabilities and business model but also supports our next phase of development in the Middle East.”

In the future, the company plans to expand its operational presence and local partnerships in markets such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

Technology Enhancements Supporting User Growth and Platform Stability

WIJEOCHK LTD also announced that Magnet Media will continue to invest in data infrastructure in the Middle East. Planned enhancements include:



Upgraded intelligent task allocation system

Optimized advertiser order flow and traffic

Improved task recording and revenue settlement systems Localized language support, including a full Persian-language interface

These improvements are intended to ensure that users in Iran experience a more efficient, secure, and transparent platform environment.

Future Outlook: Expanding From Iran Toward a Regional Digital Advertising Network

WIJEOCHK LTD emphasized that the progress made in the Iranian market represents the beginning of a broader regional strategy. As global demand for digital advertising continues to rise, the company intends to accelerate its international development plans and expand Magnet Media's presence in key emerging markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

“We believe that Magnet Media has the potential to become a widely used interactive advertising ecosystem. The growth achieved in Iran reinforces our confidence as we expand into additional markets.”

