Leyla Aliyeva Meets With Athletes At Rowing Base In Mingachevir

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Founder and Head of the IDEA Public Union, has visited the city of Mingachevir and got acquainted with the rowing base, Azernews reports.

Leyla Aliyeva was provided with detailed information about the activities of the "Kura" Olympic Training and Sports Center, located on the Kura River, the infrastructure created there, the training process of athletes, and the achievements attained. It was noted that the "Kura" Olympic Training and Sports Center is one of the most unique rowing facilities in Europe and the CIS region.

The center serves as one of the main training bases for the national rowing team. Modern standards have been met to create conditions for athletes of various age groups to train professionally. Necessary infrastructure, sports equipment, and systems ensuring compliance with safety requirements have been provided.

During the meeting, the efforts made to attract young people to a healthy lifestyle, promote rowing as a sport, and strengthen sports infrastructure in the region were also highlighted.

Leyla Aliyeva observed the rowing training process and had a heartfelt conversation with the athletes.