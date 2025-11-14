403
Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 2.28 To USD 64.33 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price went down USD 2.28 to USD 64.33 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared to USD 66.61 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
In global markets, the prices of the Brent crude went up by 30 cents to USD 63.01 pb, while West Texas Intermediate rose by 20 cents to reach USD 58.69 pb. (end)
