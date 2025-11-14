Dead Truck Driver, Cleaner Booked In Pune Crash That Killed 8

Representational Photo

Pune- The Pune police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the deceased driver and cleaner of a truck involved in a horrific crash that killed eight persons and injured 14 others, officials said on Friday.

Police said the owner of the truck has also been booked.

Eight persons were killed and 14 others injured after a car got crushed between two large container trucks, with a huge fire engulfing all three vehicles on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway here on Thursday evening.

The deadly accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on the Navale Bridge, infamous as an accident-prone stretch.

Police said the driver of a heavy container truck going towards Mumbai lost control of the vehicle due to a suspected brake failure. The truck hit a few vehicles in its way, including a minibus, before ramming into another big container in front.

A car was caught between these two trucks and got crushed badly, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam had said on Thursday.

The deceased truck driver, Rustam Khan (35), and cleaner, Mushtaq Khan (31) hailed from Rajasthan, police said.

Truck owner Tahir Khan (45) was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident, they said.

“We have registered an offence against the driver and the cleaner, both dead, and the owner of the truck for culpable homicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act,” an official said.