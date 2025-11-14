Pharmacovigilance Aspects Of Licensing Agreements Training Course (Online: Dec 1St - Dec 2Nd, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The seminar highlights market opportunities in mastering pharmacovigilance compliance in licensing agreements. Key benefits include understanding complex global regulations, enhancing safety practices, and fostering strong business partnerships, crucial for regulatory adherence and successful negotiations.

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance Aspects of Licensing Agreements Training Course (Dec 1st - Dec 2nd, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Whilst licensing agreements involving medicines are primarily driven by commercial factors, the successful handling of pharmacovigilance obligations is a critical, but frequently overlooked, consideration. Negotiating the safety arrangements to ensure regulatory compliance by both partners can be a complex process, which is further compounded by a lack of harmonisation and clarity of the regulations around the world.

This intensive one-day seminar will review the existing global requirements relating to pharmacovigilance in contractual agreements. The emphasis will be on practical advice as to how to remain compliant with the legal obligations and how to satisfy good pharmacovigilance practice and quality management requirements, as well as how to promote harmonious business partnerships.

A practical workshop session will help consolidate the information provided under the guidance of our expert trainers.

Benefits of attending



Make sense of the licensing agreement jungle

Ensure you stay compliant with global pharmacovigilance requirements

Understand what the regulators expect

Master the essentials of licensing agreements - safety and business considerations

Consider the legal status and role of pharmacovigilance licensing agreements Discuss audit and compliance aspects of third-party agreements

Certifications:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

The programme will be of interest to all personnel involved in business development and licensing agreements, including those working in drug safety and pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs and drug registration, medical directors, R&D directors and company lawyers.

Key Topics Covered:

Global regulatory framework



EU, USA and what ICH says

How it impacts partnerships

What the regulators expect

From the pharmacovigilance system

From the MAH From the MAH's partners

Best pharmacovigilance practices in licensing agreements



Types of agreement

Safety Data Exchange Agreement

Who is responsible for what? Joint handling of pharmacovigilance issues

Legal aspects



The legal status and role of pharmacovigilance agreements

Drafting pharmacovigilance agreements

Contract basics, dos and don'ts

Terminology, form and content

Using templates

Contractual liability and indemnities Amendment and termination of pharmacovigilance agreements

Audit and compliance aspects of third-party agreements



Regulatory expectations and inspections

Which agreements to examine at audit

What to look for in safety data exchange agreements at pharmacovigilance audit

Which partners to audit and how Measuring partner/other party compliance

Workshop - practical aspects of licensing agreement

Speakers:

Graeme Ladds

Director

PharSafer Associates Ltd.

Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 30 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry. Having started his career at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals in 1989 as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, he went on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals. He then set up his consultancy and specialist CRO company, PharSafer Associates Ltd, where he has been involved in establishing pharmacovigilance in companies, performing audits across Europe and the USA, SOP writing, acting as QP for companies, and helping with regulatory inspections.

Joanne Flitcroft

Opallios

Joanne is a qualified solicitor with over 22 years' experience. She trained in the City of London and later specialised in pharmacovigilance as part of a FTSE 100 pharmaceutical company's global legal team. Joanne founded Opallios in 2016, a legal consultancy providing advice to companies operating in the life sciences sector. Her clients include pharmaceutical companies, CROs and health communications companies. Joanne is a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the British Society of Gastroenterology, a Governor on the Board of Edge Hill University and a school governor. She has travelled across West Africa in a Ford Fiesta and besides travel, enjoys spending her spare time pursuing her interest in the classics.

