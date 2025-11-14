Drunk Watchman Sleeps With Foot In Rice Vessel At Telangana Hostel Video Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

In a shocking display of negligence and disregard for basic hygiene, a drunk watchman at a hostel in Telangana's Sangareddy district was found sleeping with his foot plunged into a vessel of cooked rice prepared for students. The students and faculty recorded a video of the incident, which went viral on social media. The college authorities have removed him from duty with immediate effect.

The disturbing incident unfolded on Wednesday, November 12, at a polytechnic college in the Ismailkhanpet area. Students who walked into the mess for their routine lunch were shocked to see the watchman's foot inside the vessel containing the freshly cooked rice.

Startled and angered, both the students and college authorities attempted to wake him up, but their efforts proved futile as the intoxicated watchman remained unresponsive.

A video of the incident is now circulating widely across social media platforms.

A drunk watchman deployed at a hostel in Telangana's Sangareddy was on Wednesday, November 12 seen sleeping with his foot in rice prepared for students. The incident occurred at a polytechnic college in the Ismailkhanpet area.

College authorities acted swiftly, dismissing the watchman from duty following the public outrage and the blatant breach of trust and hygiene.