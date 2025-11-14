Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


2025-11-14 04:16:14
Auction date 2025-11-14
Loan 1060
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0009496367
Maturity 2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1500 +/- 1500
Total bid volume, SEK mln 3,950
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,500
Number of bids 8
Number of accepted bids 2
Average yield 2.021 %
Lowest yield 2.017 %
Highest accepted yield 2.023 %
% accepted at highest yield 66.67

Auction date 2025-11-14
Loan 1062
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013935319
Maturity 2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1500 +/- 1500
Total bid volume, SEK mln 4,775
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,500
Number of bids 17
Number of accepted bids 12
Average yield 2.350 %
Lowest yield 2.344 %
Highest accepted yield 2.355 %
% accepted at highest yield 15.00



