Delhi Red Fort Blast: Al Falah University Trustee Ran 9 Firms, Jailed In Rs 7.5 Cr Fraud Case 25 Years Ago

Al-Falah University in Faridabad, now under the scanner of multiple investigative agencies, is linked with a network of nine companies linked to its managing trustee, Javed Ahmed Siddiqui. Ministry of Corporate Affairs records reveal Siddiqui is a director of firms spanning investment, education, software, energy, exports and consultancy - an empire built over three decades.

An engineering graduate from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore, Siddiqui heads the Al Falah Charitable Trust, which oversees the Al-Falah University of Medical Sciences and Research Centre. This institution has become the epicentre of a widening probe into a radicalised module of doctors believed to be behind the deadly November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed nine lives and injured many others.

Three doctors allegedly tied to the conspiracy - Umar Un Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden car that detonated; Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, arrested on October 30; and Shaheen Shahid, arrested in Lucknow on November 11 - were all associated with Al-Falah University as faculty members.

Siddiqui's corporate footprint dates back to 1992 with Al-Falah Investment, his earliest association. His portfolio further includes Al-Falah Software, Al-Falah Energies, Tarbia Education Foundation and the recently added Al-Falah Education Service, which he joined on December 26, 2023. Most of these entities share a common registered address - 274-A, Al-Falah House, Jamia Nagar, Okhla - the same building that houses the Al-Falah Charitable Trust.

The university itself began as an engineering college in 1997 and now spread across a 78-acre campus. Several entities under the trust also feature names such as Usma Akhtar, who once served on the governing body of Al-Falah School of Engineering. Her LinkedIn profile lists her current residence as the United Arab Emirates, where she is associated with multiple ventures. She remains a registered director in Al-Falah Education Service and MJH Developers. Another trustee named in the records is Aaliya Siddiqui.

Notably, Siddiqui and his brother Saood Ahmed were named in a 2000 FIR (No. 43/2000) in New Friends Colony, New Delhi, under charges including cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and conspiracy. They were accused of misappropriating Rs 7.5 crore through an investment scheme involving fabricated documents and manipulated share conversions. One complainant, KR Singh, alleged he lost Rs 95 lakh. When questioned, a source at Al-Falah claimed the case was later quashed.

Additional SP of Indore, Rupesh Dwivedi, confirmed the family's roots in Kayasth Mohalla, Mhow, adding that Siddiqui's father, Mohammad Hamid Siddiqui, served as the Seher Qazi of the town. "We are collecting information about his old contacts and relatives," said Dwivedi.

Meanwhile, officials at Al-Falah University's Delhi office in Jamia Nagar maintained distance from the scandal, asserting the institution had no formal connection with the doctors implicated in the Old Delhi blast. Their head office operates quietly from the ground floor of a residential complex.

Legal and finance officer Mohammad Razi insisted the university was blindsided by the accused doctors' off-duty activities. "We have many students whose education should not be affected because of this," he said.

Responding to allegations that explosive materials were prepared inside university labs, Razi dismissed the claim. He said the institution housed only biochemistry, anatomy, pathology and physiology laboratories - none capable of storing or handling such substances. "We have children studying there. Why would someone want to set their own house on fire?" he asked.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Bhupinder Kaur Anand issued the university's first formal reaction since Muzammil's arrest, expressing anguish over the "unfortunate developments" and assuring full cooperation with investigators.“We have learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by investigating agencies. We wish to make it clear that the university has no connection with the said persons apart from them working in their official capacities with the university,” the statement read.

The university strongly criticised“baseless and misleading stories” circulated online to tarnish its reputation and emphatically denied the presence of any prohibited material within its premises. "All laboratory activities are carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by the regulatory authorities," the statement said.