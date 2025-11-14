BB19: Amaal Vs Gaurav Bigg Boss Fires Back At 'Unfair' Tag, Says 'Frankly, I Don't Care!'

The latest Bigg Boss 19 promo has shaken the house, as Bigg Boss finally reacted to contestants calling him 'unfair', 'biased' and 'cheater'. Amaal and Shehbaz's remarks triggered a stern class, followed by a fiery clash between Amaal and Gaurav. Tempers rose, curses flew, and egos exploded inside the house.

