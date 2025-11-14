WPGT: Amateur Mahreen Leads Vani Kapoor After An Eagle-Aided 66

Amateur Mahreen Bhatia holed her second shot on par-4 14th for an eagle on the way to an electric 6-under back nine and a two-shot lead after two rounds in the 15th leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour 2025 at the Jaypee Wishtown golf course. Mahreen, who has been on the podium more than once in the US Kids World Championship, shot a second round of 5-under 66 that included an eagle and four birdies against one bogey on the back nine. Alongside her first round of 68, Mahreen is now 8-under 134 for 36 holes and ahead of a star-studded field that includes five-time winner in 2025 Vani Kapoor (69-67), who finished birdie-birdie and was lying sole second at 6-under 136.

Star-Studded Leaderboard

Two-time winner this year, Sneha Singh (68-70) at 4-under 138 was third, while a resurgent Jahanvi Bakshi (72-68), 2-under 140, was fourth. Only four players are under par for two rounds.

The course was more difficult to score on the second day. There were just four under par rounds and two other even par rounds, as compared to 10 under par rounds and four even par cards on the first day.

Four players, amateur Saanvi Somu (71-71), Kriti Chowhan (71-71), Anvitha Narender (69-73) and the experienced Ridhima Dilawari (69-73) were tied for the fifth place.

Four others, Yashita Raghav (71-72), Ananya Garg (70-73), Heena Kang (69-74) and first round leader Lavanya Jadon (67-76) were tied for ninth place.

How the Day Unfolded

Earlier in the day, at one stage, just as the leaders were approaching the end of the front nine, there were as many as six players in a shared lead at 3-under after overnight leader, Lavanya Jadon, had dropped an early bogey on the third.

Bhatia's Back-Nine Blitz

Later, Mahreen Bhatia was in full flow with three birdies on the trot from the 10th to the 12th and then came an eagle-2 on Par-4 14th. She had three pars and then closed with a birdie for a fine back nine score of 6-under 29 and a total of 5-under 66. She had one bogey and eight pars on the front nine.

Key Rounds from the Field

Vani Kapoor, who is seeking a sixth title in 2025, had three birdies on either side of the Wishtown course but also had a bogey each in her card of 4-under 67 and she was 6-under 138.

Sneha who opened with a bogey also ended the day with a bogey and in between had four birdies and another bogey for a round of 1-under 70.

Jahanvi Bakshi had a spotless 3-under 68 with all three birdies on the back nine.

Cut Line Set for Final Round

The cut fell at 10-over 152 and 24 players will play the final round. Among the big names missing out were Shweta Mansingh, Neha Tripathi and Vidhatri Urs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)