Nehru's 136Th Birth Anniversary: Kharge, Sonia Gandhi Pay Tribute

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP KC Venugopal and other party leaders paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Shanti Van on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary.

Kharge Hails Nehru's 'Timeless' Legacy

Sharing an X post, Mallikarjun Kharge called Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy a "timeless beacon," recalling his values of "freedom, democracy, secularism and scientific temper." He wrote, "'What we need is a generation of peace.'~ Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy stands as a timeless beacon, illuminating the idea of India and the values he cherished - Freedom, Democracy, Secularism and Scientific Temper. His vision continues to inspire our conscience and shape our collective actions. Paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister, a leader who deeply cherished truth, unity and peace. Best wishes on Children's Day to the future of our nation."

Rahul Gandhi on Nehru's Visionary Leadership

Earlier today, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to former Jawaharlal Nehru, recounting his role in laying the foundations of India's democratic and constitutional framework. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, laid the foundation of constitutional and democratic values in independent India through his visionary and fearless leadership, and provided the country with a new direction."

He further added that Nehru's ideals continue to inspire generations. "His ideals and values continue to be a source of inspiration for us even today. Respectful salutations to 'Jawahar of Hind' on his birth anniversary," Gandhi wrote.

Remembering 'Chacha Nehru'

Born on November 14, 1889, Pandit Nehru, fondly known as "Chacha Nehru," was a key figure in India's freedom struggle and played a crucial role in shaping the country's future. His birthday is celebrated as Children's Day in India. He headed the Indian government for 17 long years and was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955. (ANI)

