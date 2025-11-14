Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, Estonia Take Digital Leap With New Governance Memo

2025-11-14 01:05:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 14. Turkmenistan and Estonia's e-Governance Academy signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in digital governance, Trend reports via the Turkmen Ministry of Communications.

The document aims to develop partnerships in the digital transformation of public administration, including the organization of specialized training and consulting programs.

The document was signed by Turkmen Minister of Communications Hajimyrat Khudaygulyev and Chairman of the Board of the e-Governance Academy Hannes Astok.

In parallel with the event, several additional agreements were finalized. The Ministry of Communications signed a memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity with THALES DIS France SAS, a French company, and also concluded a cooperation memorandum with the U.S.-headquartered Palo Alto Networks INC.

Separately, Turkmentelecom and Kyrgyztelecom signed a memorandum of intent to cooperate on the transit of communications flows.

Trend News Agency

