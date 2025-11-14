Turkmenistan, Estonia Take Digital Leap With New Governance Memo
The document aims to develop partnerships in the digital transformation of public administration, including the organization of specialized training and consulting programs.
The document was signed by Turkmen Minister of Communications Hajimyrat Khudaygulyev and Chairman of the Board of the e-Governance Academy Hannes Astok.
In parallel with the event, several additional agreements were finalized. The Ministry of Communications signed a memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity with THALES DIS France SAS, a French company, and also concluded a cooperation memorandum with the U.S.-headquartered Palo Alto Networks INC.
Separately, Turkmentelecom and Kyrgyztelecom signed a memorandum of intent to cooperate on the transit of communications flows.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment