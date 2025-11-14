403
Mowi ASA: Ex-Dividend NOK 1.50 Today
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.50 as from today 14 November 2025.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
