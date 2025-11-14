Jury Finds In Favor Of Former Yolo Food Bank Executive Director Michael Bisch On All Claims Against Yolo Food Bank Defendants

Woodland, California – After approximately 20 hours of deliberation, a Yolo County jury today delivered a verdict in favor of Michael Bisch, former Executive Director of Yolo Food Bank, on his long standing lawsuit against his former employer. The jury appears to have ruled unanimously on liability on all causes of action against all Defendants, including finding Yolo Food Bank liable for wrongful termination against public policy, whistleblower retaliation, breach of contract, and defamation. The jury also ruled to award punitive damages against Yolo Food Bank in connection with wrongful termination, whistleblower retaliation, and defamation, and also ruled to award punitive damages against former Yolo Food Bank director and real estate developer Dan Ramos.

For liability in the first damages phase, the jury has awarded $1,041,667 for wrongful termination, $1,051,667 for whistleblower retaliation, $666,667 for breach of contract, and varying amounts against the individual defendants and Yolo Food Bank for what Plaintiffs alleged was a campaign of defamation culminating in a press release issued by Yolo Feed Bank. Defamation damages against all individual defendants and Yolo Food Bank so far total approximately $240,000. The punitive damages phase of the deliberations will continue later in the month when the jury will decide on the amount of punitive damages to award.

“This verdict vindicates Mr. Bisch's four years of exemplary service to Yolo County's most vulnerable residents,” said Sanjiv N. Singh, lead counsel for Mr. Bisch, and veteran catastrophic loss litigator with major settlements and/or verdicts for high profile cases against The Boeing Company, Los Angeles County, American Airlines, Level 10, Webcor, The Jay Paul Company, and numerous confidential settlements with major firms, charities, and corporations.“Mr. Bisch should be heralded as a champion of nonprofit accountability-he fought a long and hard battle to seek justice for retaliation and refused to capitulate when his Board gave in to improper pressure and conflicted interests.”

Michael B. Indrajana, Mr. Singh's long standing co-counsel in 75 claims against Boeing in two separate crashes, sat second chair for what was his first jury trial.“It was a privilege to have worked by Michael Bisch's side on this groundbreaking lawsuit,” Mr. Indrajana added.

Evidence at trial showed a systematic campaign to discredit Bisch, including false allegations that were not true and not properly investigated. Yolo Food Bank Board members' own testimony revealed they likely conducted no meaningful investigation of allegations against Mr. Bisch. Evidence showed defendants' explanations for termination were likely pretextual and constantly shifting. Multiple former employees testified to the positive transformation of the organization under Mr. Bisch's leadership.

Singh added that,“This verdict sends a clear message that nonprofit executives cannot be terminated for fulfilling their ethical obligations and protecting the interests of the community.”

CASE REFERENCE: Michael Bisch v. Yolo Food Bank, et al., Yolo County Superior Court Case No. CV2022-1431

