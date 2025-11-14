Readybid Partners With Leading Hotel Chains To Simplify Global Corporate RFP Submissions

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 13, 2025 6:42 am - The company's latest partnerships reinforce ReadyBid's position as a global technology leader in business travel management, empowering organizations to streamline negotiations and drive value through automation and connectivity.

San Diego, CA - 13 November 2025:

ReadyBid, the industry's most trusted hotel RFP tool and hotel sourcing platform, has announced new strategic partnerships with several leading international hotel chains to simplify corporate hotel RFP submissions and enhance collaboration across the global hotel procurement ecosystem.

Strengthening Collaboration Between Buyers and Hotels

This initiative will enable hotel chains to respond to corporate hotel RFPs faster, with greater accuracy and consistency, using ReadyBid's automated templates and centralized communication tools.

“These partnerships represent a major leap forward in simplifying how corporations and hotel suppliers collaborate,” said Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid.“We're making hotel sourcing more efficient for both sides - travel buyers and hotel partners - by connecting them through one unified system.”

The new feature allows hotels to directly access standardized hotel RFP templates, respond to bid requests instantly, and provide updated rate data and amenities through ReadyBid's secure supplier portal.

Boosting Efficiency in Global Hotel Procurement

For corporations and travel management companies, this collaboration eliminates manual RFP tracking and reduces sourcing cycles by up to 40%. Procurement teams can now manage all hotel bidding activity within a single, cloud-based environment - improving visibility, compliance, and overall sourcing speed.

ReadyBid's hotel sourcing tool ensures that all hotel partners meet data accuracy, sustainability, and pricing requirements set by corporate travel programs, further enhancing transparency and trust throughout the process.

“Our platform now bridges the gap between corporate buyers and suppliers,” Friedmann added.“It's redefining the standard for global hotel procurement collaboration.”

Empowering the Future of Corporate Travel

The company's latest partnerships reinforce ReadyBid's position as a global technology leader in business travel management, empowering organizations to streamline negotiations and drive value through automation and connectivity.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a global provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology solutions for corporations, travel management companies, and hospitality suppliers. Its platform enables users to automate sourcing, manage bids, and enhance efficiency across all stages of corporate travel management.

For more information, visit or contact....