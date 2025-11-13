Fermented Foods Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 7.5% Through 2025-2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Fermented Foods Market?

The market for fermented foods has witnessed a robust growth in recent years, anticipated to expand from a size of $592.40 billion in 2024 to a projected $639.13 billion in 2025. This surge, which signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%, can be ascribed to several factors. These factors include enhanced awareness among consumers about gut health, an increased acceptance of age-old dietary habits, a rising incidence of lactose intolerance and alternatives to dairy products, a growing inclination towards diets rich in probiotics, broadening distribution channels via supermarkets and local stores, and the increasingly influential role of cultural and regional cuisines.

There is an expectation of robust growth in the fermented foods market in the coming years, with the market size poised to reach $854.33 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The anticipated growth during this projected time frame is largely due to an increasing consumer demand for fermented foods derived from plants, amplified attention on functional and fortified food options, growing preference for ingredients that are natural and cleanly labeled, expanded accessibility to online retail and e-commerce channels, a rise in lifestyle choices oriented towards health and fitness, and growing disposable incomes in developing economies. Trends expected to impact the market during this forecast period include the advancement of fermentation technologies, innovations in flavoring and product formulations, progress in sustainable packaging solutions, investments in the exploration and development of microbial strains, the adoption of precision fermentation solutions, and alliances between food-tech startups and established food manufacturers.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Fermented Foods Market?

Increased incidences of digestive complications are predicted to drive the fermented foods market's expansion. Digestive difficulties, such as indigestion, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, or acid reflux, interfere with ordinary digestion processes, and have largely been caused by improper diet and over-consumption of processed foods. Fermented foods contribute to the resolution of these issues by fostering healthy gut bacteria, thus enhancing digestion and nutrient absorption. As an illustration, Crohn's and Colitis Canada, a non-profit organization committed to facilitating research, education, and advocacy for those battling inflammatory bowel disease, forecasted a rapid surge in the prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in Canada. According to their research, the numbers are set to leap from 322,600 individuals in 2023 to 470,000 individuals by 2035. Consequently, the growth of the fermented foods market is being propelled by the increasing prevalence of digestive difficulties.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Fermented Foods Market?

Major players in the Fermented Foods Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Cargill Incorporated

. Nestlé S.A.

. Danone S.A

. General Mills Incorporated

. Meiji Holdings Company Limited

. Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

. Daesang Corporation

. Arla Foods Amba

. Chobani LLC

. Eden Foods Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Fermented Foods Market?

Leading companies within the fermented foods market are progressively incorporating technological advancements, including precision fermentation, to improve their product creation, sustainability, and efficiency. Precision fermentation is a revolutionary biomanufacturing procedure that leverages engineered microbes to generate specific proteins or compounds customarily sourced from plants or animals. This allows for superior-quality, animal-free ingredients that may also minimize environmental damage. For instance, a fermentation ingredients startup based in the Netherlands, Vivici, unveiled Vivitein BLG, a precision-fermented dairy protein made without cows, in March 2025. This product has been self-certified as generally recognized as safe (GRAS) in the US, a safety affirmation led by the company and acknowledged by the FDA. Vivitein BLG provides equal nutritional advantages as conventional dairy proteins but reportedly uses 86% less water and produces 68% lower carbon emissions. This boosts efficiency, product superiority, and sustainability in the production of fermented foods while catering to the escalating demand for environmentally friendly and animal-free ingredients.

What Segments Are Covered In The Fermented Foods Market Report?

The fermented foodsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Dairy Products, Vegetables, Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Other Product Types

2) By Source of Ingredients: Plant-Based, Animal-Based

3) By Fermentation Process: Anaerobic Fermentation, Aerobic Fermentation, Continuous Fermentation, Batch Fermentation, Other Fermentation Processes

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

5) By Application: Household, Food And Beverage Industry, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Dairy Products: Yogurt, Cheese, Kefir, Buttermilk, Sour Cream

2) By Vegetables: Sauerkraut, Kimchi, Pickles, Fermented Carrots, Fermented Beets

3) By Beverages: Kombucha, Kefir Drinks, Probiotic Juices, Fermented Tea, Fermented Beer Or Wine Alternatives

4) By Bakery And Confectionery: Sourdough Bread, Fermented Dough Products, Fermented Cakes, Fermented Chocolate, Fermented Candy

5) By Other Product Types: Fermented Soy Products, Fermented Fish And Meat Products, Fermented Grains And Legumes, Fermented Condiments And Sauces, Fermented Fruit Products

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Fermented Foods Market?

In the 2025 Fermented Foods Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region. The report covered various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa as part of its projections and stated that Asia-Pacific showed the highest market dominance.

