Debut Novel RIFT By Scott Cagle Explores The Collision Of Science, History, And Time

Scott Cagle ImageSpeculative thriller traces a decades-old mystery with modern-day consequences.

ATLANTA, GA - November 13, 2025 - Georgia-based marketing professional and first-time author Scott Cagle has officially launched his debut novel, RIFT, a speculative thriller that investigates what happens when fragments of history resurface in the present. Combining science, history, and mystery, the novel introduces readers to a world where timelines blur and long-buried secrets refuse to stay hidden.

The story begins in 1997 with the mysterious disappearance of Atlanta police officer John Cooper while responding to a report of a loose tiger. Twenty-five years later, Dr. Kaori Tsunaki, a veterinary pathologist, is called to New Mexico to examine what is believed to be a rogue elephant carcass. Instead, she uncovers the remains of a creature extinct for more than 200 million years.

As ancient predators appear in modern neighborhoods and reality itself begins to distort, Tsunaki is drawn into a network of hidden truths. Joined by her former partner Alicia Taylor and conspiracy theorist James Wyatt, she unravels a cover-up stretching back decades and confronts a central dilemma: can preserving hope ever justify unleashing horror?

“I've always been fascinated by the strange and unexplained,” said Cagle.“RIFT grew from that curiosity-exploring what happens when history doesn't stay buried, and the cost of hiding the truth can sometimes outweigh the truth itself.”

RIFT is available in paperback and eBook formats through major book retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the Author

Scott Cagle is a marketing and sales professional from Georgia with a long-standing interest in science, history, and the unexplained. He writes speculative fiction that explores hidden corners of the past and their impact on the present. When not writing, he researches obscure historical events and develops new story ideas.

Disclaimer: The events and characters in RIFT are fictional. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental. The views and opinions expressed in the novel are those of the characters and do not necessarily reflect those of the author, publisher, or any affiliated organizations.