Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Haley Jones To Appear On Legacy Makers TV


2025-11-13 04:01:17
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Haley Jones, real estate expert and podcast host, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on overcoming personal challenges, embracing authenticity, and pursuing a life of impact.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.

In her episode, Jones will explore how to rewrite limiting beliefs and live authentically. She breaks down how shifting self-talk can unlock resilience and purpose. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of how to navigate challenges and pursue their passions fearlessly.

“Take the adventure,” said Jones.

Haley's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

MENAFN13112025003118003196ID1110341706



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search