Animal Alliance Of Canada: Hundreds Of Deer Face Slaughter If The Ontario Ministry Of Environment, Conservation And Parks Proceeds To Reduce The Population In Short Hills Provincial Park From 400 To 48

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks claims that despite the yearly six-day deer hunt, the population of deer remains too high at 400 animals and must be reduced to 48 to protect Short Hills Park. In order to achieve this goal the Ministry must kill over 350 deer.

“The Ministry has not said how the goal of 48 would be achieved since the park boundaries are contiguous with good deer habitat all around the park, allowing migrating deer to cross the boundaries”, said Liz White, Founding Director, Animal Alliance of Canada.“In order to achieve their artificial concept of a 'balanced' population, they will have to engage in multiple years of culling.”

“The belief that there are 'too many' deer reflects a Ministry value judgment”, said Barry MacKay, Wildlife Advisor to Animal Alliance of Canada.” The deer don't damage the environment. They are part of it. When deer numbers exceed the ability of a habitat to sustain them, they show signs of distress, including weight loss, reduced fecundity, and even starvation. The deer examined by Ministry biologists over the last 11 years of the First Nations hunt, were found to be healthy, in good body condition, and certainly produced many fawns.”

“We were shocked to learn that the Ministry is considering killing 88% of the deer in Short Hills,” said Robin Zavitz, Short Hills Wildlife Alliance.“We learned about the drastic measures through media reports not from the government and not from our local MPP. The community has a right to know what the Ministry is considering, but despite repeated requests for more information, the Ministry has remained silent.”

