Notice Of Meeting And Record Date - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc.
(the "Corporation")
-p class='releaseImage' src="https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12002/274235_c00185f64491fbee_001.jpg" alt="Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12002/274235_c00185f64491fbee_001.jpg" />
has scheduled a Special Meeting of shareholders to be held on
December 22, 2025.
The record date for determining shareholders of the Corporation entitled to
receive notice of the meeting is November 20, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment