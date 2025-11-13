Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Notice Of Meeting And Record Date - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc.


2025-11-13 03:14:06
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC.
(the "Corporation")

-p class='releaseImage' src="https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12002/274235_c00185f64491fbee_001.jpg" alt="Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12002/274235_c00185f64491fbee_001.jpg" />
has scheduled a Special Meeting of shareholders to be held on
December 22, 2025.

The record date for determining shareholders of the Corporation entitled to
receive notice of the meeting is November 20, 2025.

MENAFN13112025004218003983ID1110341451



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search