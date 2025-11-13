Globely Launches To Empower Marketing Agencies With AI-Driven Growth And Future-Proof Data Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) Today marks the official market debut of, a transformative platform designed to help marketing agencies unlock enterprise-grade results without the burden of building costly in-house tech stacks. Engineered specifically for agency partners, Globely streamlines campaign execution, enhances performance through AI automation, and provides data infrastructure to help clients thrive in an evolving digital landscape shaped by AI assistants and voice search.

As marketers face rising pressure to deliver faster, more measurable results across increasingly complex channels, Globely delivers an integrated solution that includes campaign orchestration, analytics, and reputation management - all under one white-label platform.

“We saw agencies overwhelmed by high expectations and tight margins,” said Robert Jacobson, Operations Director at Globely.“Globely brings the power of enterprise technology into the hands of agile agencies. Our goal is to free them from the burden of developing and maintaining backend systems so they can focus on strategy, creativity, and client success.”

Key platform features include:

AI-powered campaign orchestration: Unified workflows for full spectrum data submission to third party online business directories.

Analytics: Monitor the performance of listings with detailed analytics, allowing you to make data-driven decisions to optimize your online presence.

White-label infrastructure: Full agency branding with scalable tech support underneath.

Crucial data management: Ensure your business details are consistent across all platforms, helping agencies and their clients stay competitive in an era where AI assistants and voice search demand clean, well-structured data.

Early-access agency clients report powerful results: one firm increased online visibility by 30% in the first 90 days, while another reduced client onboarding time by over 50%.

Globely is now available to marketing agencies worldwide. Interested partners can request a private demo and access pilot pricing via .

About Globely AI

Globely AI is a purpose-built brand manager platform that lowers the barrier to entry for marketing agencies using our SaaS model. With enterprise-grade tools for campaign automation, data management, and white-label delivery, Globely enables its partners to offer future-ready marketing at scale.