Rahi Anil Barve's Next Set For Theatrical Release
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) After redefining Indian genre cinema with Tumbbad (2018), filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve is finally ready to unveil his next directorial venture. His next feature, Mayasabha, is now gearing up for a theatrical release, marking Barve's long-awaited return to the big screen.
The project has been shrouded in mystery for years, with cinephiles speculating about its fate. Barve's signature world-building and visual storytelling - celebrated globally after Tumbbad's Venice premiere and cult acclaim in India - have set expectations high for Mayasabha.
With its theatrical rollout now confirmed, Mayasabha is positioned not just as Barve's sophomore feature, but as the long-awaited answer to the question industry insiders and audiences alike have asked for years - what comes after Tumbbad?
