Solana Range Trades Above Support As Network Activity Grows​​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Solana range trades above support

​Solana's (SOL) continues to capture attention across the crypto landscape as institutional inflows, exchange-traded fund (ETF) speculation, and on-chain growth shape its evolving trajectory.

​Over recent months, Solana has emerged as one of the most dynamic layer-one blockchains, boasting strong developer engagement and rising real-world adoption.

​However, its performance has recently been tested by market-wide volatility and waning liquidity, leaving investors divided over the token's near-term outlook.

​The latest data show that Solana's ecosystem remains active despite macro and technical headwinds. Decentralised finance (DeFi) activity on the network has stabilised following a period of sharp fluctuations, while non-fungible token (NFT) trading volumes on Solana-based platforms have seen a moderate rebound.

​These signs of resilience suggest that user activity remains healthy, even as broader crypto sentiment cools.

​Analysts note that Solana's low transaction costs and fast processing speeds continue to attract developers looking for scalable alternatives to Ethereum, particularly within gaming and tokenised asset projects.

​Institutional interest in Solana has also gained momentum, largely driven by the prospect of a potential spot Solana ETF in the United States.

​Major asset managers have reportedly begun exploring filings after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) implemented new“generic listing standards” for digital asset ETFs. Though approval is not yet guaranteed, the shift signals growing mainstream acceptance of Solana as a credible investment asset alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum.

​Market performance, however, tells a more complex story. After peaking earlier in the autumn, Solana's price has experienced a series of pullbacks, tracking broader risk-off sentiment as investors reassess exposure to volatile assets.

​Stable US Treasury yields since September, persistent inflation, and worsening US employment data have tempered speculative enthusiasm across global markets and cryptocurrencies have not been spared.

​Despite these challenges, Solana is buoyed by its growing role within tokenisation and decentralised finance sectors.

​From a technical perspective, SOL remains in a consolidation phase, trading near key support levels that could determine its next directional move. Traders are watching closely for confirmation of renewed momentum, particularly if institutional demand continues to build or if regulatory conditions improve. A sustained break above recent resistance levels could reassert bullish sentiment, while another rejection might push the token into a deeper retracement phase.

​Looking ahead, Solana's ability to hold investor confidence will likely depend on continued growth in its ecosystem, measurable developer activity, and clear signs that institutional capital is flowing sustainably rather than speculatively.

​With both potential catalysts and risks in play, the coming weeks may prove pivotal in determining whether Solana can transform short-term volatility into long-term strength.

​Solana bearish scenario:

​Despite its recent recovery, SOL remains in a medium-term downtrend and will continue to be as long as no rise and daily chart close above its 11 November high at $171.89 is seen.

​While this is the case, the major $146.05-to-$137.27 support zone may be revisited. If fallen through, the June low at $126.12 may be reached.

​Solana bullish scenario:

​Only a bullish reversal and rise above Tuesday's $171.89 high may lead to the October-to-November resistance line and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $178.39-to-$180.44 being revisited.

​Together with the breached April-to-November uptrend line - now because of inverse polarity a resistance line - at $184.19 this resistance zone may thwart any lasting upside attempt.

​For the bulls to be back in control, a rise and daily chart close above the early November peak at $189.07 is needed.

Solana daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

