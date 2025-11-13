Flightsafety International Announces Release Of Industry-Wide Airplane Standard Operating Procedures To Elevate Safety I...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- FlightSafety International Inc. today announced the publication of the Airplane Standard Operating Procedures Manual, a landmark resource that establishes consistent, proven practices for business aviation operations worldwide.

Developed in collaboration with the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), aircraft manufacturers, operators, and other leading training experts, the SOPs represent years of industry partnership dedicated to advancing aviation safety.

The new manual provides uniform guidance for both single- and multi-pilot operations, reflecting best practices drawn from organizations of all sizes. By promoting widespread adoption of standardized procedures, the SOPs will strengthen consistency across fleets, enhance safety in dynamic crew environments, and generate valuable data to inform future training improvements.

“FlightSafety International is proud to lead this initiative and deliver a standard that reflects the input of the entire business aviation community,” said Ben Carter, Executive Vice President, Learning Center Operations, FlightSafety International.“Embedding these SOPs into training will drive greater consistency and directly support safer operations across the industry.”

Operators can expect to see the SOPs incorporated into FlightSafety training programs beginning in summer 2026, providing time to familiarize themselves with the standards. The manual will be continuously updated in partnership with industry stakeholders to ensure it reflects evolving best practices and supports the highest levels of operational safety.

Business aviation professionals can learn more about the new SOPs by viewing the recording of NBAA's National Safety Forum, which took place Oct. 15 during the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas.

About FlightSafety International Inc.

FlightSafety International Inc. is the world's preeminent professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems, and displays to educational, commercial, government, and military organizations. The company elevates safety standards across the aviation industry through rigorous training for pilots, technicians, and other professionals from 170+ countries. In business for more than 70 years, FlightSafety currently operates the world's largest fleet of advanced full-flight simulators at learning centers and training locations on six continents. For more information, please visit flightsafety.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink