BTC/USD Forex Signal 13/11: Risk Of Further Downside (Chart)
Bearish view
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 98,000. Add a stop-loss at 107,028. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 107,208. Add a stop-loss at 98,000.
Still, Bitcoin has potential catalysts, including the end of the government shutdown and the fact that the Federal Reserve may continue cutting interest rates this year.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has been in a strong downward trend in the past few months, moving from a high of 126,300 to the current 101,000.It has recently moved below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the key support level at 107,000, the neckline of the double-top pattern at 125,137. A double-top is one of the most popular bearish patterns in technical analysis.The BTC/USD pair has moved below the Supertrend indicator and the Ichimoku cloud, a sign that bears are in control. Also, the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have continued moving downwards.Therefore, the most likely scenario is where the BTC/USD pair continues falling as sellers target the next key support level at 98,000, its lowest level in October this year. A move below that level will point to more downside. On the flip side, a move above 107,028 will invalidate the bearish outlook.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
