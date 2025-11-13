403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Unitedhealth Signal 13/11: Buy The Sell-Off? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between $332.37 (the intra-day high of its last bearish candlestick) and $343.17 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500 Index. All three indices are near fresh records, but bearish catalysts continue to accumulate. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 turned bullish but remains well below its previous high.
- The UNH D1 chart shows a price action bouncing off its horizontal support zone. It also shows price action trading between its ascending 38.2% and 50.0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels, with a pending breakout. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish with an ascending trendline, nearing a bullish crossover. The average bullish trading volumes are higher than the average bearish trading volumes since reaching its horizontal support zone. UNH corrected as the S&P 500 pushed higher, a bearish trading signal, but bullish catalysts have risen.
- UNH Entry Level: Between $332.37 and $343.17 UNH Take Profit: Between $449.48 and $462.97 UNH Stop Loss: Between $278.22 and $289.21 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.16
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment