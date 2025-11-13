Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Personnel

Accentro Real Estate AG successfully implements restructuring plan

13.11.2025 / 19:04 CET/CEST

Accentro Real Estate AG successfully implements restructuring plan Berlin, 13 November 2025 – The company announces that all measures to implement the restructuring plan confirmed by the Local Court Charlottenburg on 23 September 2025, in accordance with the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (StaRUG) have been successfully implemented today. In particular, the terms and conditions of the 2020/2026 bond and the 2021/2029 bond were amended and revised as announced in the company's announcement dated 25 July 2025. Following the announced change in the members of the Supervisory Board, the Supervisory Board of the company now consists of Paul Sisak, Dr. Nedim Cen, and another member of the Supervisory Board who is yet to be appointed by the court, expected to be Richard Lewis.

With the implementation of the restructuring measures completed today, the foundation has been laid for the company's long-term stability and positive business development. We would like to thank our creditors, shareholders, employees, and all other stakeholders for their constructive cooperation in this challenging process. About Accentro Real Estate AG Accentro Real Estate AG is a residential investor and market leader in residential privatisation in Germany. In addition to Berlin, the regional focus includes major central German cities and conurbations as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. Accentro's business activities comprise three core areas. These include the tenant-oriented sale of flats to private owner-occupiers and investors, the sale of property portfolios to institutional investors, the management of its own property portfolio and services for third parties. The shares of Accentro Real Estate AG are listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A40ZVK, ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3).

