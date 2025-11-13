Terrorist Designations Of Antifa Ost And Three Other Violent Antifa Groups

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, building on President Trump's historic commitment to confront Antifa's campaign of political violence, the Department of State is designating German-based Antifa Ost, along with three other violent Antifa groups in Italy and Greece, as Specially Designated Global Terrorists and intends to designate all four groups as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, effective November 20, 2025. The designation of Antifa Ost and other violent Antifa groups supports President Trump's National Security Presidential Memorandum-7, an initiative to disrupt self-described“anti-fascism” networks, entities, and organizations that use political violence and terroristic acts to undermine democratic institutions, constitutional rights, and fundamental liberties. Groups affiliated with this movement ascribe to revolutionary anarchist or Marxist ideologies, including anti-Americanism,“anti-capitalism,” and anti-Christianity, using these to incite and justify violent assaults domestically and overseas.

The United States will continue using all available tools to protect our national security and public safety and will deny funding and resources to terrorists, including targeting other Antifa groups across the globe.

For more information about today's announcement, see the Department of State's fact sheet.