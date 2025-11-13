Jasper Kenter is an interdisciplinary researcher focused on integrating economics, philosophy, ecology and deliberative democracy. His research focused on reconceiving how we think about economic issues within broader social-ecological contexts, anchored in diverse ways of understanding human-nature relationships. He has published over 70 peer reviewed publications. He is also an ordained interfaith minister.

