Descope Named A Leader In The 2025 Frost Radartm For Non-Human Identity Solutions

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope, the drag & drop external IAM platform, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Frost RadarTM for Non-Human Identity (NHI) Solutions, further validating Descope's fast growth and innovation in the agentic identity space. The Frost Radar report can be accessed here.

The Frost Radar is a long-standing report from Frost & Sullivan that benchmarks solution providers in various markets on growth and innovation. Aspects considered for Radar reports include the companies' product-market fit, roadmap, customer adoption, go-to-market strategy distribution, and brand awareness.

Descope was recognized in the Radar for its Agentic Identity Hub, a suite of capabilities that helps organizations securely adopt AI agents and MCP servers with identity controls baked-in. Organizations use the Agentic Identity Hub to add protocol-compliant auth and dynamic client registration to homegrown MCP servers, govern AI agent access to corporate tools, and build production-ready AI agents with token management and storage for third-party app connections.









“Descope has rapidly positioned itself as an agentic identity innovator in 2025, with a strong emphasis on AI agent and MCP (Model Context Protocol) security ecosystems,” said Dolores Aleman, Frost & Sullivan analyst and lead author of the Frost Radar for NHI Solutions.“Descope's approach prioritizes lifecycle management for AI agents, including provisioning, management, and revocation of identities, making it one of the first vendors to treat AI agents as a first-class identity type.”

“We're delighted to be recognized as a Leader in the Frost Radar for NHI Solutions,” said Rishi Bhargava, Co-Founder of Descope.“It's encouraging to see our customer feedback align with industry analysts' view of why AI agents and MCP ecosystems need dedicated, flexible identity management. This space is evolving rapidly, and Descope is committed to keeping up with new and existing protocols to provide standards-based identity infrastructure for organizations to build the agentic systems that will power our digital way of life in the years to come.”

The Frost Radar recognition follows on the back of Descope being recognized as a CRN Stellar Startup, and being named in the Redpoint Infrared 100 and Rising in Cyber lists in 2025. The company also recently expanded and closed its seed funding round with $88M in total funding as well as announced an advisory board with technology leaders from companies such as GoFundMe, GoodRx, Databricks, MongoDB, OpenWeb, and.

About Descope

Descope is a drag & drop platform to help organizations manage all their external identities. Our no / low code solution helps organizations create, modify, and secure authentication and authorization journeys for customers, partners, AI agents, and MCP servers. Over a thousand organizations use Descope to improve customer experience, prevent account takeover, and securely adopt agentic AI and MCP.

