Creatd, Inc. Engages Dawson James Securities, Inc. And Lucosky Brookman, LLP To Execute Uplisting Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) (“Creatd” or the“Company”) today announced that, as part of its strategic initiative to uplist to a national securities exchange, the Company has engaged Dawson James Securities, Inc. as its financial advisor and Lucosky Brookman LLP as legal counsel to advise on the transaction.

CEO Jeremy Frommer commented:“We are fully committed to the uplisting process and to positioning Created for long-term growth. I look forward to updating our investors and stakeholders directly during Creatd's Investor Conference on Monday, November 17th, 2025.”

This engagement represents a key milestone in Creatd's ongoing efforts to strengthen its capital markets strategy, expand institutional visibility, and enhance shareholder value in alignment with national exchange listing standards.

Contact:

...

About Creatd:

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is transitioning into the advanced air mobility sector through its Flyte subsidiary. Flyte holds an FAA Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate and is building an AI-enabled aviation platform delivering regional hops, private charter, and high-end travel experiences. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include all statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding our business and our expectations with respect to the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the additional closings, the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom, and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements can be identified often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as“will likely result,”“are expected to,”“will continue,”“is anticipated,”“estimated,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes” and“projects,” and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Such factors and risks include, among others, market and other risks, that the additional closings after today may not occur if certain closing conditions are not met, and that there can be no assurance that the Company will successfully uplist to a national securities exchange. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements and is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read together with, the cautionary statements, risk factors and other disclosures contained in the Company's filings with the SEC and OTC Markets.