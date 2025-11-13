MP: Family Protests With Body After Youth Dies Due To Assault Injuries

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 13 (IANS) Tension gripped Morena district on Thursday after the death of a 25-year-old man, allegedly assaulted over a week ago. The victim's family staged a dramatic protest by placing his body on a highway, causing traffic disruptions for several hours.

The deceased, identified as Jai Singh Tomar, had been admitted to a government hospital in Gwalior on November 10 following a brutal attack.

The prime accused in the case is Ramkaran Singh Tomar, a former village sarpanch.

When Jai Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Thursday, his grieving family carried the body to a busy road and blocked traffic, demanding swift action against those responsible.

Senior officials and police rushed to the spot to pacify the protesters. The blockade was lifted only after authorities assured strict action against the accused.

SDOP Ravi Bhadoria confirmed that the assault stemmed from a dispute at a local school.

“The accused have been booked for murder and other charges. We are rounding them up, and arrests will be made soon. The family has also sought security,” Bhadoria told reporters.

Family members alleged that Jai Singh had received death threats and had even lodged a written complaint at Ambah police station, which they claim was ignored.

Responding to these allegations, SDM Ramniwas Sikarwar said the administration has assured compensation and accepted all demands of the family.

“We will also investigate allegations of land encroachment against the accused and take appropriate action,” he added.

Police have launched a probe into the incident, and efforts are underway to arrest the culprits.