Estonian FM Visits Berlin For High-Level Meetings
His agenda includes talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, members of the Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee, Armin Laschet, Ellen Demuth, Knut Abraham, Stefan Keuter, and Ralf Stegner, as well as with Chancellor's Foreign Policy Advisor Günter Sautter and State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Niels Annen.
In addition, Minister Tsahkna will inaugurate the newly renovated Estonian Embassy in Berlin together with German Minister for Economic Affairs Katherina Reiche and Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Gunther Krichbaum.
As part of his itinerary, he will present remarks at an embassy-hosted real estate seminar and engage in a roundtable on Estonia's digital experience with representatives from Estonian companies and German journalists.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment