Enemies Launch Air Strike On Lozova In Kharkiv Region, Injuring Man

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported the incident on Telegram.

“On November 14, at approximately 10:40, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation conducted an airstrike on the city of Lozova. Buildings of a monument-manufacturing enterprise, warehouse premises of a farming business, residential houses, and other facilities were damaged. A 59-year-old man was injured,” the statement reads.

The Lozova District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region has launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to preliminary data, Russian forces used UMPB-5R munitions (precision guided glide bomb) (reactive type), which covered a distance of about 145 kilometres. The aerial ordnance was launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

Russia carries out new type of terror against Ukraine – German expert

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier in the morning, in the village of Cherkaski Tychky in the Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck a gas service vehicle with an FPV drone.