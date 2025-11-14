Enemies Launch Air Strike On Lozova In Kharkiv Region, Injuring Man
“On November 14, at approximately 10:40, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation conducted an airstrike on the city of Lozova. Buildings of a monument-manufacturing enterprise, warehouse premises of a farming business, residential houses, and other facilities were damaged. A 59-year-old man was injured,” the statement reads.
The Lozova District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region has launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to preliminary data, Russian forces used UMPB-5R munitions (precision guided glide bomb) (reactive type), which covered a distance of about 145 kilometres. The aerial ordnance was launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.Read also: Russia carries out new type of terror against Ukraine – German expert
As reported by Ukrinform, earlier in the morning, in the village of Cherkaski Tychky in the Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck a gas service vehicle with an FPV drone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment