Ajay Devgn Starrer 6 Box Office Opening Day Hits Check Here
Ajay Devgn's movies make a killing at the box office on opening day. Ajay's De De Pyaar De 2 has hit the big screens on November 14. It'll be interesting to see how much it collects on its first day
Released in 2024, 'Singham Again' raked in ₹43.70 crore on its opening day. The film stars Ajay Devgn alongside Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.
The 2014 film 'Singham Returns' also did a business of ₹32.09 crore on its opening day.
'Golmaal Again' came out in 2017. People really loved this movie. It earned ₹30.14 crore on its first day of release.
Ajay Devgn's film 'Raid 2' was released in 2025. This movie collected ₹19.71 crore on its first day.
Released in 2019, 'Total Dhamaal' features many actors besides Ajay Devgn. The film earned ₹16.50 crore on its first day of release.
'Drishyam 2' was released in 2022. The film collected ₹15.38 crore on its opening day.
'De De Pyaar De 2' is set to release on November 14, 2025. It'll be interesting to see its first-day earnings. Trade analysts predict an opening day collection of ₹7 to 9 crore.
