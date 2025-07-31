Omar Abdullah Praises Sabarmati Riverfront During Gujarat Visit
Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister shared his morning experience jogging along the scenic promenade.“While in Ahmedabad for a tourism event I took advantage of being here to get my morning run at the famed Sabarmati River Front promenade. It's one of the nicest places I've been able to run & it was a pleasure to get to share it with so many other walkers/runners. I even managed to run past the amazing Atal Foot Bridge,” he posted.
Omar Abdullah is in Gujarat to engage with tour operators and stakeholders in the domestic travel industry, aiming to strengthen tourism ties and showcase Jammu and Kashmir as a year-round destination.Read Also Omar Abdullah in Gujarat to Woo Tourists Back Omar Abdullah Eyes Statehood Restoration in Ongoing Session
