Omar Abdullah Praises Sabarmati Riverfront During Gujarat Visit

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat to promote tourism, has praised Ahmedabad's famed Sabarmati Riverfront, calling it“one of the nicest places” he has run.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister shared his morning experience jogging along the scenic promenade.“While in Ahmedabad for a tourism event I took advantage of being here to get my morning run at the famed Sabarmati River Front promenade. It's one of the nicest places I've been able to run & it was a pleasure to get to share it with so many other walkers/runners. I even managed to run past the amazing Atal Foot Bridge,” he posted.

Omar Abdullah is in Gujarat to engage with tour operators and stakeholders in the domestic travel industry, aiming to strengthen tourism ties and showcase Jammu and Kashmir as a year-round destination.

