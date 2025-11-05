Liminal Custody Expands EMEA Leadership With Appointment Of Ilinca Cartoflea As Head Of Sales

Liminal Custody, a leading digital-asset custody technology and wallet-infrastructure provider, today announced the promotion of Ilinca Cartoflea to Head of Sales, EMEA. The appointment underscores the company's growing commitment to the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region-one of the fastest-expanding markets for institutional digital-asset adoption.

Based in Dubai, Ilinca will oversee regional growth, enterprise partnerships, and institutional client engagement, driving Liminal's mission to deliver secure, compliant, and scalable wallet and custody-tech infrastructure across the EMEA market.

With this step, Liminal Custody moves up to fulfill the demand for technology platforms around stablecoin adoption, tokenized finance, and enterprise infrastructure. Specifically for the UAE, where over 25% of the population owns cryptocurrency – compared to the rest of the world hovering around 7%, the appetite for such technology adoption is much higher.

Her promotion follows a wave of recent leadership appointments that reinforce Liminal's global maturity and governance depth, including:



Rajesh Sabari, Chief Commercial Officer

Hilal Lone, Chief Information Security Officer

Chakravarthy Muppala, Chief Product Officer

Adithya U G, Global Head of Finance

Aanandita Bhatnagar, Global Head of Brand and Communications

Mansi Mehta, Global Head – Risk, Internal Audit & Forensics Anurag Pareek, General Counsel

Together, this expanded leadership team reflects Liminal's commitment to institutional excellence, operational transparency, and client-centric innovation across all key markets.

About Liminal Custody

Liminal Custody is a digital asset management infrastructure platform, offering secure wallet infrastructure and custody-technology solutions for institutions across the digital asset spectrum. This allows organizations to enforce complex transaction policies, and automate their treasury operations, all while maintaining direct control over their in 2021, Liminal is certified with SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & 27701 standards. Headquartered in Singapore, with offices across India, UAE, and Taiwan, Liminal serves clients across the APAC and MENA regions, helping them scale and manage digital asset operations securely and in compliance with regulatory standards.

Liminal is not VARA regulated and does not offer any regulated Virtual Asset Activity in UAE.

