Sanjay Dutt Upcoming Films: Dhurandhar To The Raja Saab Check Full List Here

Sanjay Dutt's magic at the box office is always a sight to see. Lately, he's been in the news for his film Dhurandhar. His awesome look from the movie was also shared recently. On this occasion, we're going to tell you about his upcoming films

66-year-old Sanjay Dutt is constantly active in films. Some of his movies will be released this year and some in the new year, 2026. Recently, his look from the upcoming film Dhurandhar was also revealed.

Director-writer Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is an action thriller film. It's produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. The movie will be released on December 5th this year.

Akhanda 2: Thandavam is a Telugu fantasy action-drama film. Its director is Boyapati Srinu. It's produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Sanjay Dutt. The film will be released on December 5th.

The Raja Saab is a Telugu romantic horror-comedy film, written and directed by Maruthi. Produced under People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, the film stars Prabhas along with Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan. The film will be released on January 9, 2026.

KD: The Devil is a Kannada action-drama film, directed by Prem and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. The film stars Dhruva Sarja with Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi. The film will be released in 2026.

Sanjay Dutt's film Baap will be released in 2026. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, and Jackie Shroff alongside him. It's an action-drama film directed by Vivek Chauhan.

This year, Sanjay Dutt appeared in three films: The Bhoothni, Housefull 5, and Baaghi 4. Except for Housefull 5, the other two films were disasters.