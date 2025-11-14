Salman Khan Celebrates Children's Day Amidst His Little Admirers

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following among people of all ages, including children. The 'Sultan' actor decided to celebrate this Children's Day amidst his little fans.

Salman took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and uploaded a heartwarming video of him lovingly greeting the massive crowd of young admirers gathered to get a glimpse of their beloved star.

Salman also looked visibly elated to spend time with his little fans.

Accompanied by high security, Salman also posed for some selfies, looking as handsome as ever in a black T-shirt.

Salman was also seen sporting a moustache as part of his look for his forthcoming war drama, "The Battle of Galwan".

The movie is a cinematic adaptation of the Battle Of Galwan - an intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops back in 2020 in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh. Given that firearms were not allowed in the region, the soldiers fought with their hands, using sticks and stones. The clash marked the first fatalities in the Sino-Indian border conflict in almost 45 years.

A few months ago, the makers dropped the intriguing first-look poster of the film, adding to the excitement for the drama.

The poster had Salman looking fierce in his rugged battle avatar with a bloodied face and intense determination in his eyes.

"Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet," the text on the poster read.

Meanwhile, Salman is presently in Qatar for his "Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded" show in Doha, where he is accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Stebin Ben, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva, and Maniesh Paul.

"Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded" was held on November 14 at the Asian Town Amphitheatre in Doha.

Along with this, Salman is also hosting the reality show "Bigg Boss 19".