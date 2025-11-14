Ajay Devgn's Box Office Record In The Last 5 Years: THIS Film Earned The Most Check

Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 was released in theaters worldwide on Friday. The film received a positive response from audiences on its opening day. Let's Check his last 5 years box office record

Ajay Devgn is constantly active in films. He releases three to four films every year. He also released four films in 2025. His fourth film, De De Pyaar De 2, was released on Friday. Meanwhile, here's his box office record over the past five years.

In 2020, Ajay Devgn starred in a film called "Tanhaji." His film "Tanhaji" was a box office success and earned a staggering ₹367.65 crore (approximately $1.25 billion). He also received the National Award for Best Actor for this film.

Ajay Devgn appeared in three films in 2021. These films were Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sooryavanshi, and Velvet. Sooryavanshi was a hit, while the other two flopped. Made with a budget of ₹160 crore, Sooryavanshi grossed ₹294.91 crore.

Ajay Devgn's five films, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Runway 34, Thank God, and Drishyam 2, were released in 2022. Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Drishyam 2 were superhits, with RRR grossing over ₹13 billion at the box office. Meanwhile, his 2023 film, Bhola, was released, which proved to be a disaster.

Ajay Devgn's films Shaitan, Maidan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, and Naam were released in 2024. Except for Shaitan, all the other films flopped. With a budget of ₹65 crore, Shaitan grossed ₹211.06 crore.

Ajay Devgn's films Azad, Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and De De Pyaar De 2 were released in 2025. So far, only Raid 2 has been a hit. The film, which had a budget of ₹120 crore (₹120 crore), grossed ₹243.06 crore (₹243.06 crore). De De Pyaar De 2 was released on Friday.