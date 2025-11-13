$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nicholas Jacobs

2025-11-13 09:05:41
  • Goldfarb Family Distinguished Chair in American Government, Colby College
  • Fellow, Institute for Humane Studies
Nicholas Jacobs is the Goldfarb Family Distinguished Chair in American Government at Colby College and the Inaugural Director of Colby's Public Policy Lab. An expert on American politics and governance, he has published dozens of scholarly articles and book chapters on topics including the American presidency, school segregation, and economic inequality. His current research focuses on rural politics, federalism, and public trust in government, with a particular interest in how people interpret policy through place based narratives and lived experience. The author of multiple books, he also co-edits the De Gruyter Series in American Political Geography.

Experience
  • 2019–present Goldfarb Family Distinguished Chair in American Government, Colby College
Education
  • 2019 University of Virginia, Politics

