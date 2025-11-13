

Goldfarb Family Distinguished Chair in American Government, Colby College Fellow, Institute for Humane Studies

Nicholas Jacobs is the Goldfarb Family Distinguished Chair in American Government at Colby College and the Inaugural Director of Colby's Public Policy Lab. An expert on American politics and governance, he has published dozens of scholarly articles and book chapters on topics including the American presidency, school segregation, and economic inequality. His current research focuses on rural politics, federalism, and public trust in government, with a particular interest in how people interpret policy through place based narratives and lived experience. The author of multiple books, he also co-edits the De Gruyter Series in American Political Geography.

2019–present Goldfarb Family Distinguished Chair in American Government, Colby College

2019 University of Virginia, Politics

ExperienceEducation