Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Official: Kuwait Firmly Keen On Partaking In Gulf Events


2025-11-13 09:03:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Kholoud Al-Enezi
MANAMA, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is always keen on partaking effectively in various Gulf events for it strongly believes in the joint GCC march and boosting joint action for maintaining regional stability and pushing forward sustainable development, a visiting senior Kuwaiti official said on Thursday.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Shereeda Al-Mousherji, made the affirmation to KUNA as he headed the Kuwaiti delegation that took part in the regular session of chairpersons of shura assemblies and parliaments in the council's member states.
He has added that the State of Kuwait is continuously concerned about bolstering the Gulf unity as it advocates solidarity and integration for facing challenges and attaining the GCC peoples' aspirations toward security and prosperity.
The steady Kuwaiti approach is based on supporting constructive dialogue and placing the GCC higher interests above any other considerations for attaining vision of the council states' sagacious leaderships as to maintaining unity of the Gulf ranks and promoting the GCC status as a basis for regional security and stability.
Minister Al-Mousherji expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain for hosting this Gulf event and lauded its continuous efforts for backing up the joint march among the member states.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), founded in the early 80s of the past century, groups the State of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
It was formed to cement inter-Gulf cooperation and integration in various domains. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

