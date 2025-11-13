Prosafe SE: Safe Caledonia Further Extended At Captain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 13 November 2025 - Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited ('Ithaca') has exercised a further seven (7) weeks of options for the Safe Caledonia to continue providing accommodation support at the Captain field in the UK sector of the North Sea through to early February 2026. The extension is on the back of the recently exercised two weeks, and leaves Ithaca with three weeks of options available.

Total value of this contract extension is approximately USD 6.4 million.

Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe says:“This significant extension of the contract reflects the excellent operational capabilities of the Safe Caledonia, especially into the harsher North Sea months. We look forward to continuing providing industry leading gangway connectivity.”

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to



