Prosafe SE: Safe Caledonia Further Extended At Captain
Total value of this contract extension is approximately USD 6.4 million.
Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe says:“This significant extension of the contract reflects the excellent operational capabilities of the Safe Caledonia, especially into the harsher North Sea months. We look forward to continuing providing industry leading gangway connectivity.”
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to
