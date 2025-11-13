Easy Street Capital Closes $175 Million Second Securitization At Record RTL Pricing

Easy Street Capital achieves record pricing on its second $175 million securitization, reflecting strong investor demand and continued growth in private real estate lending

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Street Capital, a leading private real estate lender, announced the closing of its second residential transition loan (RTL) securitization, a $175 million transaction that achieved record pricing, tied for the tightest unrated A1 spread in RTL market history.

The A1 class was priced at I+205 basis points, well inside initial guidance and 55 basis points lower than Easy Street Capital's debut securitization in May 2025. 14 investors participated in the transaction. The execution reflects strong investor demand, confidence in Easy Street's asset performance, and high origination quality.

“Achieving record pricing on our second securitization is a strong validation of our lending model, disciplined credit standards, and the trust we've built with institutional investors,” said Casey Denton, Senior Partner of Easy Street Capital.“This transaction reinforces our position as one of the most competitive and reliable private lenders in the real estate finance industry. This securitization wouldn't be possible without the trust and support of our loyal borrowers, and we are excited for the opportunity this allows us to better serve their needs.”

The securitization is backed by a diversified portfolio of short-term first lien residential investment loans, including fix-and-flip, bridge, and new construction projects nationwide. The transaction's performance exemplifies Easy Street Capital's consistent growth and ability to access capital markets efficiently while supporting real estate investors with flexible, scalable financing solutions.

Easy Street Capital continues to expand its lending capacity and nationwide footprint, offering real estate investors easy access to private capital for every stage of the investment process. To learn more or explore financing options, visit .

About Easy Street Capital

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Easy Street Capital is a private lending company providing fast, flexible financing solutions tailored for real estate investors. With a nationwide footprint and a focus on personalized service, Easy Street Capital empowers real estate investors to execute their visions with confidence and speed.

