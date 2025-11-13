Finraja Consultancy Boosts Agri Sector With NHB's Scheme For Construction Of Cold Storage

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 13, 2025 2:19 am - The NHB's Scheme for Construction of Cold Storage offers 35–50% credit-linked subsidy for building or modernizing energy-efficient cold storage facilities, reducing post-harvest losses and improving quality of horticultural produce across India.

Nagpur, India - 13 November 2025

In a move to revolutionize India's agri-infrastructure and reduce post-harvest losses, Finraja Consultancy, a leading subsidy and financial consultancy firm, is assisting entrepreneurs, FPOs, and agribusinesses in availing benefits under the National Horticulture Board (NHB) Scheme for Construction of Cold Storage.

This government-backed initiative provides credit-linked, back-ended capital investment subsidy to eligible projects for construction, expansion, and modernization of cold storage units, a crucial step toward minimizing wastage, improving produce quality, and stabilizing market prices across the horticulture sector.

About the Scheme for Construction of Cold Storage:

The NHB Cold Storage Subsidy Scheme offers up to 35%-50% subsidy on eligible project costs, subject to location and compliance standards. The assistance is aimed at promoting modern, energy-efficient cold storage facilities equipped with temperature control, insulation, and BIS-certified safety features.

.General Areas: 35% subsidy, up to?3.75 crore

.Hilly/North-Eastern/Scheduled Areas: 50% subsidy, up to?5 crore

Eligible beneficiaries include entrepreneurs, farmer producer organizations (FPOs), cooperatives, companies, and trusts engaged in horticulture and agri-storage activities.

Finraja's Role in Enabling Subsidy Success:

As a trusted subsidy consultancy, Finraja Consultancy provides end-to-end support under the NHB's Scheme for Construction of Cold Storage, from project feasibility and financial structuring to subsidy claim and fund realization.

Key services include:

.Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation as per NHB norms

.Credit Facilitation & Financial Assessment (CFA) for term loan approval

.Application submission and LOI processing

.Technical and financial compliance coordination

.Inspection readiness and subsidy disbursal support

“Building cold chain infrastructure requires both financial insight and procedural expertise,” said spokeperson, from Finraja Consultancy.“Through our integrated CFA and DPR services, we help clients not only meet NHB's eligibility standards but also maximize their subsidy potential.”

Driving Modernization in India's Agri-Sector:

The Scheme for Construction of Cold Storage aligns with national initiatives such as PMKSY (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana), Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), and the Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure Scheme under MoFPI.

About Finraja Consultancy:

Finraja Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. is India's trusted name in subsidy advisory, financial structuring, and project documentation. With extensive experience in agriculture, renewable energy, and industrial infrastructure projects, Finraja empowers clients with strategic consulting, DPR preparation, and subsidy facilitation services to unlock maximum government support.

