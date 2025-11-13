Bitcoin Depot Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q3 Net Income up 139% Year-Over-Year to $5.5 Million

Q3 Gross Profit up 40% Year-Over-Year to $28.2 Million

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA up 75% Year-Over-Year to $16.1 Million

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (Nasdaq: BTM) (“Bitcoin Depot” or the“Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Bitcoin Depot will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET today. An earnings presentation and link to the webcast will be made available at bitcoindepot.

“Bitcoin Depot delivered another strong quarter, exceeding the preliminary results we announced in October,” said Brandon Mintz, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Depot.“Our third-quarter performance once again demonstrates the operating leverage in our business model, supported by continued kiosk expansion, higher transaction volumes, and disciplined cost management. As a result, we achieved meaningful revenue growth, a substantial increase in Adjusted EBITDA, and further improvement in profitability and cash generation. With over $70 million in cash and digital assets, we remain well-positioned to pursue growth opportunities and strengthen our leadership in the crypto ATM market.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2025 increased 20% to $162.5 million compared to $135.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by increased kiosk deployment and higher median transaction size.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2025 increased 40% to $28.2 million from $20.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2025 increased approximately 250 basis points to 17.4% compared to 14.9% in the third quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses were $18.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 due to higher non-cash stock compensation expense.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 increased 139% to $5.5 million compared to $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $5.5 million, or $0.08 per share, from a net loss of $0.9 million, or ($0.05) per share, in last year's third quarter. The increase was due to higher revenue and income from operations in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, in the third quarter of 2025 increased 75% to $16.1 million compared to $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the higher revenue and income from operations. Please see“Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Cash, cash equivalents, and cryptocurrencies as of September 30, 2025, totaled $72.9 million, up from $31.0 million at the end of 2024.

Net cash flows provided by operations in the first nine months of 2025 were $33.0 million compared to $17.3 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 to be approximately $112 to $115 million, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the low single digit millions. This estimate reflects the impact of typical seasonality, recently enacted state regulations and, to a lesser extent, our enhanced compliance standards. While these factors are expected to weigh modestly on near-term results, we believe they reinforce the integrity and sustainability of our business over the long term.

Conference Call

Bitcoin Depot will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time) today to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Call Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Phone Instructions

U.S. and Canada (toll-free): 888-596-4144

U.S. (toll): 646-968-2525

Conference ID: 4229885

A replay of the call will be available beginning after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time through November 20, 2025.

U.S. & Canada (toll-free) replay number: 800-770-2030

U.S. toll number: 609-800-9909

Conference ID: 4229885

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Bitcoin Depot's investor relations team at 949-574-3860.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 47 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 31 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with over 9,000 kiosk locations as of August 2025. Learn more at .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any oral statements made in connection herewith include“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of plans, business strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance, including our growth strategy and ability to increase deployment of our products and services, our ability to strengthen our financial profile, and worldwide growth in the adoption and use of cryptocurrencies. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as“anticipate,”“appears,”“approximately,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“designed,”“effect,”“estimate,”“evaluate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“goal,”“initiative,”“intend,”“may,”“objective,”“outlook,“”plan,“”potential,“”priorities,“”project,“”pursue,“”seek,“”should,“”target,“”when,“”will,“”would,” or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of our projected financial information; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner and make enhancements to our platform; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; and those factors described or referenced in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.





BITCOIN DEPOT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 162,482 $ 135,271 $ 498,816 $ 436,876 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 132,357 112,853 402,830 370,848 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 16,443 14,694 44,992 44,062 Depreciation and amortization 1,900 2,245 5,666 8,184 Total operating expenses 18,343 16,939 50,658 52,246 Income from operations 11,782 5,479 45,328 13,782 Other (expense) income: Interest (expense), net (4,133 ) (2,907 ) (11,927 ) (10,731 ) Other income 905 103 2,145 143 Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions (25 ) (29 ) 95 (294 ) Income before provision for income taxes and non-controlling interest 8,529 2,646 35,641 2,900 Income tax expense (3,042 ) (347 ) (5,656 ) (479 ) Net income $ 5,487 $ 2,299 $ 29,985 $ 2,421 Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (57 ) 3,238 14,178 7,459 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 5,544 $ (939 ) $ 15,807 $ (5,038 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic and diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.37 $ (0.39 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 67,822,957 20,701,447 42,165,276 18,908,391





BITCOIN DEPOT INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2025

(unaudited) December 31,

2024 Assets Current: Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,266 $ 29,472 Cryptocurrencies 13,634 1,510 Accounts receivable 1,511 275 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,775 3,076 Total current assets 79,186 34,333 Property and equipment: Furniture and fixtures 635 635 Leasehold improvements 172 172 Kiosk machines - owned 42,374 36,831 Kiosk machines - leased 8,977 10,367 Total property and equipment 52,158 48,005 Less: accumulated depreciation (24,934 ) (21,158 ) Total property and equipment, net 27,224 26,847 Intangible assets, net 1,186 2,320 Goodwill 8,717 8,717 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,105 2,595 Deposits 1,110 734 Deferred tax assets 5,750 4,558 Total assets $ 125,278 $ 80,104





BITCOIN DEPOT INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2025

(unaudited) December 31,

2024 Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity Current: Accounts payable $ 9,902 $ 11,557 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,382 14,260 Notes payable, current portion 7,461 6,022 Income taxes payable 1,830 2,207 Deferred revenue 390 20 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 796 858 Current installments of obligations under finance leases 2,375 3,446 Other non-income tax payable - 2,259 Total current liabilities 42,136 40,629 Long-term liabilities Notes payable, non-current 59,717 49,457 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,313 1,774 Obligations under finance leases, non-current 492 1,950 Deferred income tax, net 604 604 Tax receivable agreement liability due to related party, non-current - 2,176 Total Liabilities 104,262 96,590 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 19) Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized, 0 and 1,733,884 shares issued and outstanding, at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 800,000,000 authorized, 27,938,182 and 19,263,164 shares issued, and 27,747,562 and 19,072,544 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 3 1 Class E common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,250,000 authorized, 0 and 1,075,761 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Class M common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 authorized, 40,779,094 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 4 - Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 authorized, 0 and 41,193,024 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - 4 Treasury stock (437 ) (437 ) Additional paid-in capital 46,878 21,491 Accumulated deficit (27,659 ) (44,349 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (255 ) (342 ) Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Attributable to Bitcoin Depot Inc. 18,534 (23,632 ) Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 2,482 7,146 Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity 21,016 (16,486 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity $ 125,278 $ 80,104





BITCOIN DEPOT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 29,985 $ 2,421 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred financing costs 555 1,047 Depreciation and amortization 5,666 8,184 Non-cash share-based compensation 3,257 3,037 Purchase of services in cryptocurrencies 689 1,014 Unrealized (gain) loss on cryptocurrencies (941 ) - Deferred taxes (1,192 ) (1,752 ) Write-off of deferred financing costs - 3,136 Cryptocurrency received as payment (804 ) (1,068 ) Other 268 534 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Deposits (375 ) (324 ) Accounts receivable (1,236 ) (136 ) Cryptocurrencies (1,744 ) 75 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,700 ) (1,260 ) Accounts payable (1,655 ) 3,630 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,119 (988 ) Income taxes payable (377 ) (1,128 ) Other non-income tax payable (2,259 ) (62 ) Tax receivable agreement liability (331 ) 1,471 Deferred revenue 370 (96 ) Operating leases, net (262 ) (482 ) Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities 33,033 17,253 Cash flows from Investing Activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (4,855 ) (9,886 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 88 - Acquisition of BTC for investment (8,473 ) (620 ) Net Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities (13,240 ) (10,506 ) Cash flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 24,018 24,352 Principal payments on notes payable (12,711 ) (2,878 ) Principal payments on finance lease (2,529 ) (6,243 ) Borrowing on finance leases - 3,382 Payment of deferred financing costs (163 ) (19 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 20,847 - Cash paid in connection with Up-C restructuring (9,133 ) - Purchase of treasury stock - (158 ) Distributions (10,117 ) (22,748 ) Net Cash Flows Provided by (Used In) Financing Activities 10,212 (4,312 ) Effect of exchange rate changed on cash and cash equivalents (211 ) 35 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 29,794 2,470 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 29,472 29,759 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 59,266 $ 32,229





Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Bitcoin Depot reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release includes both historical and projected Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom such as Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Gross Profit margin, which are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Bitcoin Depot defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, non-recurring expenses, share-based compensation, expenses related to the PIPE financing and miscellaneous cost adjustments. Such items are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items is unpredictable, not driven by core results of operations and renders comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. In addition, Bitcoin Depot defines Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP financial measure) as revenue less cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) and depreciation and amortization adjusted to add back depreciation and amortization. Bitcoin Depot believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit each provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Bitcoin Depot's results of operations, as well as provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of Bitcoin Depot's business performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit are each key measurements used internally by management to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance and perform strategic and financial planning. However, you should be aware that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing Bitcoin Depot's financial results, and further, that Bitcoin Depot may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. Bitcoin Depot primarily relies on GAAP results and uses both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit on a supplemental basis. Neither Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Gross Profit should be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP and may not be indicative of Bitcoin Depot's historical or future operating results. Bitcoin Depot's computation of both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies because not all companies calculate such measures in the same fashion. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on such measures.

Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from the projections of Adjusted EBITDA, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, Bitcoin Depot is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:





BITCOIN DEPOT INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 5,487 $ 2,299 $ 29,985 $ 2,421 Adjustments: Interest expense 4,275 2,907 12,069 10,731 Income tax expense 3,042 347 5,656 479 Depreciation and amortization 1,900 2,245 5,666 8,184 Unrealized loss on cryptocurrency held for investment (690 ) - (1,911 ) - Non-recurring expenses(1) 4 297 286 1,204 Interest (income) (142 ) - (142 ) - Share-based compensation 2,185 412 3,257 3,037 Special bonus - 675 - 675 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,061 $ 9,182 $ 54,866 $ 26,731 Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 9.9 % 6.8 % 11.0 % 6.1 %

(1) Comprised of non-recurring professional service fees.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The Company uses this measure to evaluate its overall profitability.

The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue to Adjusted Gross Profit for the periods indicated:





BITCOIN DEPOT INC.

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 162,482 $ 135,271 $ 498,816 $ 436,876 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) (132,357 ) (112,853 ) (402,830 ) (370,848 ) Depreciation and amortization excluded from cost of revenue (1,894 ) (2,233 ) (5,647 ) (8,090 ) Gross Profit $ 28,231 $ 20,185 $ 90,339 $ 57,938 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization excluded from cost of revenue $ 1,894 $ 2,233 $ 5,647 $ 8,090 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 30,125 $ 22,418 $ 95,986 $ 66,028 Gross Profit Margin(1) 17.4 % 14.9 % 18.1 % 13.3 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1) 18.5 % 16.6 % 19.2 % 15.1 %

(1) Calculated as a percentage of revenue.

Contacts:

Investors

Cody Slach,

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

...

Media

Brenlyn Motlagh, Ryan Deloney

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

...