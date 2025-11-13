Bitcoin Depot Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| BITCOIN DEPOT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(UNAUDITED)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|162,482
|$
|135,271
|$
|498,816
|$
|436,876
|Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|132,357
|112,853
|402,830
|370,848
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general, and administrative
|16,443
|14,694
|44,992
|44,062
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,900
|2,245
|5,666
|8,184
|Total operating expenses
|18,343
|16,939
|50,658
|52,246
|Income from operations
|11,782
|5,479
|45,328
|13,782
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest (expense), net
|(4,133
|)
|(2,907
|)
|(11,927
|)
|(10,731
|)
|Other income
|905
|103
|2,145
|143
|Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions
|(25
|)
|(29
|)
|95
|(294
|)
|Income before provision for income taxes and non-controlling interest
|8,529
|2,646
|35,641
|2,900
|Income tax expense
|(3,042
|)
|(347
|)
|(5,656
|)
|(479
|)
|Net income
|$
|5,487
|$
|2,299
|$
|29,985
|$
|2,421
|Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
|(57
|)
|3,238
|14,178
|7,459
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|5,544
|$
|(939
|)
|$
|15,807
|$
|(5,038
|)
|Net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic and diluted
|$
|0.08
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.37
|$
|(0.39
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|67,822,957
|20,701,447
|42,165,276
|18,908,391
| BITCOIN DEPOT INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| September 30, 2025
(unaudited)
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|59,266
|$
|29,472
|Cryptocurrencies
|13,634
|1,510
|Accounts receivable
|1,511
|275
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,775
|3,076
|Total current assets
|79,186
|34,333
|Property and equipment:
|Furniture and fixtures
|635
|635
|Leasehold improvements
|172
|172
|Kiosk machines - owned
|42,374
|36,831
|Kiosk machines - leased
|8,977
|10,367
|Total property and equipment
|52,158
|48,005
|Less: accumulated depreciation
|(24,934
|)
|(21,158
|)
|Total property and equipment, net
|27,224
|26,847
|Intangible assets, net
|1,186
|2,320
|Goodwill
|8,717
|8,717
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|2,105
|2,595
|Deposits
|1,110
|734
|Deferred tax assets
|5,750
|4,558
|Total assets
|$
|125,278
|$
|80,104
| BITCOIN DEPOT INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| September 30, 2025
(unaudited)
| December 31,
2024
|Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity
|Current:
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,902
|$
|11,557
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|19,382
|14,260
|Notes payable, current portion
|7,461
|6,022
|Income taxes payable
|1,830
|2,207
|Deferred revenue
|390
|20
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|796
|858
|Current installments of obligations under finance leases
|2,375
|3,446
|Other non-income tax payable
|-
|2,259
|Total current liabilities
|42,136
|40,629
|Long-term liabilities
|Notes payable, non-current
|59,717
|49,457
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|1,313
|1,774
|Obligations under finance leases, non-current
|492
|1,950
|Deferred income tax, net
|604
|604
|Tax receivable agreement liability due to related party, non-current
|-
|2,176
|Total Liabilities
|104,262
|96,590
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 19)
|Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity
|Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized, 0 and 1,733,884 shares issued and outstanding, at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 800,000,000 authorized, 27,938,182 and 19,263,164 shares issued, and 27,747,562 and 19,072,544 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|3
|1
|Class E common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,250,000 authorized, 0 and 1,075,761 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Class M common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 authorized, 40,779,094 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|4
|-
|Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 authorized, 0 and 41,193,024 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|4
|Treasury stock
|(437
|)
|(437
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|46,878
|21,491
|Accumulated deficit
|(27,659
|)
|(44,349
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(255
|)
|(342
|)
|Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Attributable to Bitcoin Depot Inc.
|18,534
|(23,632
|)
|Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
|2,482
|7,146
|Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity
|21,016
|(16,486
|)
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity
|$
|125,278
|$
|80,104
| BITCOIN DEPOT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(UNAUDITED)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from Operating Activities:
|Net income
|$
|29,985
|$
|2,421
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|555
|1,047
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,666
|8,184
|Non-cash share-based compensation
|3,257
|3,037
|Purchase of services in cryptocurrencies
|689
|1,014
|Unrealized (gain) loss on cryptocurrencies
|(941
|)
|-
|Deferred taxes
|(1,192
|)
|(1,752
|)
|Write-off of deferred financing costs
|-
|3,136
|Cryptocurrency received as payment
|(804
|)
|(1,068
|)
|Other
|268
|534
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Deposits
|(375
|)
|(324
|)
|Accounts receivable
|(1,236
|)
|(136
|)
|Cryptocurrencies
|(1,744
|)
|75
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(1,700
|)
|(1,260
|)
|Accounts payable
|(1,655
|)
|3,630
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|5,119
|(988
|)
|Income taxes payable
|(377
|)
|(1,128
|)
|Other non-income tax payable
|(2,259
|)
|(62
|)
|Tax receivable agreement liability
|(331
|)
|1,471
|Deferred revenue
|370
|(96
|)
|Operating leases, net
|(262
|)
|(482
|)
|Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities
|33,033
|17,253
|Cash flows from Investing Activities:
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(4,855
|)
|(9,886
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|88
|-
|Acquisition of BTC for investment
|(8,473
|)
|(620
|)
|Net Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities
|(13,240
|)
|(10,506
|)
|Cash flows from Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of notes payable
|24,018
|24,352
|Principal payments on notes payable
|(12,711
|)
|(2,878
|)
|Principal payments on finance lease
|(2,529
|)
|(6,243
|)
|Borrowing on finance leases
|-
|3,382
|Payment of deferred financing costs
|(163
|)
|(19
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
|20,847
|-
|Cash paid in connection with Up-C restructuring
|(9,133
|)
|-
|Purchase of treasury stock
|-
|(158
|)
|Distributions
|(10,117
|)
|(22,748
|)
|Net Cash Flows Provided by (Used In) Financing Activities
|10,212
|(4,312
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changed on cash and cash equivalents
|(211
|)
|35
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|29,794
|2,470
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|29,472
|29,759
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|$
|59,266
|$
|32,229
Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Bitcoin Depot reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release includes both historical and projected Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom such as Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Gross Profit margin, which are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Bitcoin Depot defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, non-recurring expenses, share-based compensation, expenses related to the PIPE financing and miscellaneous cost adjustments. Such items are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items is unpredictable, not driven by core results of operations and renders comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. In addition, Bitcoin Depot defines Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP financial measure) as revenue less cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) and depreciation and amortization adjusted to add back depreciation and amortization. Bitcoin Depot believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit each provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Bitcoin Depot's results of operations, as well as provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of Bitcoin Depot's business performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit are each key measurements used internally by management to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance and perform strategic and financial planning. However, you should be aware that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing Bitcoin Depot's financial results, and further, that Bitcoin Depot may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. Bitcoin Depot primarily relies on GAAP results and uses both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit on a supplemental basis. Neither Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Gross Profit should be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP and may not be indicative of Bitcoin Depot's historical or future operating results. Bitcoin Depot's computation of both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies because not all companies calculate such measures in the same fashion. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on such measures.
Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from the projections of Adjusted EBITDA, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, Bitcoin Depot is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
| BITCOIN DEPOT INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|5,487
|$
|2,299
|$
|29,985
|$
|2,421
|Adjustments:
|Interest expense
|4,275
|2,907
|12,069
|10,731
|Income tax expense
|3,042
|347
|5,656
|479
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,900
|2,245
|5,666
|8,184
|Unrealized loss on cryptocurrency held for investment
|(690
|)
|-
|(1,911
|)
|-
|Non-recurring expenses(1)
|4
|297
|286
|1,204
|Interest (income)
|(142
|)
|-
|(142
|)
|-
|Share-based compensation
|2,185
|412
|3,257
|3,037
|Special bonus
|-
|675
|-
|675
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|16,061
|$
|9,182
|$
|54,866
|$
|26,731
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)
|9.9
|%
|6.8
|%
|11.0
|%
|6.1
|%
(1) Comprised of non-recurring professional service fees.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The Company uses this measure to evaluate its overall profitability.
The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue to Adjusted Gross Profit for the periods indicated:
| BITCOIN DEPOT INC.
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|162,482
|$
|135,271
|$
|498,816
|$
|436,876
|Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|(132,357
|)
|(112,853
|)
|(402,830
|)
|(370,848
|)
|Depreciation and amortization excluded from cost of revenue
|(1,894
|)
|(2,233
|)
|(5,647
|)
|(8,090
|)
|Gross Profit
|$
|28,231
|$
|20,185
|$
|90,339
|$
|57,938
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization excluded from cost of revenue
|$
|1,894
|$
|2,233
|$
|5,647
|$
|8,090
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|30,125
|$
|22,418
|$
|95,986
|$
|66,028
|Gross Profit Margin(1)
|17.4
|%
|14.9
|%
|18.1
|%
|13.3
|%
|Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1)
|18.5
|%
|16.6
|%
|19.2
|%
|15.1
|%
(1) Calculated as a percentage of revenue.
Contacts:
Investors
Cody Slach,
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
...
Media
Brenlyn Motlagh, Ryan Deloney
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
...
